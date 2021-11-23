-$11.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to announce ($11.38) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($13.76) to ($9.77). Nabors Industries reported earnings of ($23.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year earnings of ($60.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($65.63) to ($54.71). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($31.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($32.62) to ($29.59). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). The firm had revenue of $524.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.63 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($22.81) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Atb Cap Markets raised Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $87.26 on Tuesday. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $133.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 559.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

