$125.15 Million in Sales Expected for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to announce sales of $125.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $125.70 million and the lowest is $124.60 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted sales of $123.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year sales of $495.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $494.60 million to $496.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $505.05 million, with estimates ranging from $503.80 million to $506.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.53 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.4% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $40.07. The company had a trading volume of 135,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.83. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $29.99 and a twelve month high of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average of $35.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is 53.82%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

