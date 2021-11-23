$130.60 Million in Sales Expected for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will post sales of $130.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $131.44 million. Bill.com posted sales of $54.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year sales of $540.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $538.08 million to $542.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $708.30 million, with estimates ranging from $635.63 million to $759.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on BILL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.00.

BILL stock traded down $5.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $295.02. 2,107,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,229. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $108.52 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $295.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.27. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.91 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 75,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.92, for a total transaction of $19,569,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,022 shares in the company, valued at $29,489,700.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $536,031.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 276,319 shares of company stock valued at $80,516,693. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,928,000 after acquiring an additional 378,774 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,668.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,795,000 after acquiring an additional 454,813 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 47.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,033,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,627,000 after acquiring an additional 29,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

