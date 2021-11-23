134,908 Shares in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 134,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 20.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

