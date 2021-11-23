145,926 Shares in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 145,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,229,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TIGR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UP Fintech by 235.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 67,140 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UP Fintech by 3.6% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of UP Fintech by 122.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of UP Fintech by 4,296.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,292,000 after purchasing an additional 840,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of UP Fintech by 106.0% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 54,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 27,889 shares in the last quarter. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TIGR opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 78.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.82.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.23 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on UP Fintech from $21.63 to $18.22 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

