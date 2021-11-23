14,867 Shares in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 55.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,934 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,329,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,797,000 after purchasing an additional 166,640 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 115.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,076,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,723 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 20.5% in the second quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,345,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 229,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 122.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 522,046 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of BNED opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $12.01. The company has a market cap of $524.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $240.79 million during the quarter.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, Director Zachary Levenick acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $152,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Seema Paul sold 10,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 72,866 shares of company stock valued at $739,286 in the last ninety days. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

