1,572 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Bought by High Pines Wealth Management LLC

High Pines Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,572 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 18.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 42,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 17.8% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.70. 468,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,961,521. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.43, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.46. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.70 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.15.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

