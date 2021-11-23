15,963 Shares in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LADR. Amundi acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,443,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 47.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,982,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,423,000 after purchasing an additional 954,106 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 25.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,710,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 352,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 23.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,459,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 277,842 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,624,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,606,000 after purchasing an additional 241,540 shares during the period. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LADR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

NYSE LADR opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 91.55 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 94.17 and a quick ratio of 94.17.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 5.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 615.43%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

