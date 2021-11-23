1,742 Shares in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Acquired by Soundmark Wealth Management LLC

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTWG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 26,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VTWG traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $224.85. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,599. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.95 and a 200 day moving average of $219.89. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $187.21 and a 1 year high of $247.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.234 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.