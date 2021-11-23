180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Short Interest Up 16.4% in October

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the October 14th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 689,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of 180 Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in 180 Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in 180 Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATNF opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. 180 Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34.

About 180 Life Sciences

180 Life Sciences Corp. develops pharmaceuticals for chronic pain and inflammatory diseases. It operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfil unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.

