$198.00 Million in Sales Expected for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will announce sales of $198.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. FormFactor reported sales of $197.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full-year sales of $762.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $762.10 million to $762.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $822.55 million, with estimates ranging from $817.50 million to $827.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FORM. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.64. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $147,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $1,115,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 1,348.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 626.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

