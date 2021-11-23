$2.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Middleby’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90. Middleby reported earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Middleby will report full-year earnings of $7.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.72 to $8.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.22 to $10.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Middleby.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.75.

In other news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,157. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,649.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Middleby in the third quarter worth $2,864,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Middleby by 112.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,514,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,582 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Middleby by 4,943.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,190,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,253 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Middleby by 145.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,089,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,726,000 after purchasing an additional 644,963 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 27.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,174,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,792,000 after acquiring an additional 467,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $186.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.68. Middleby has a 1 year low of $123.93 and a 1 year high of $196.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Middleby (MIDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.