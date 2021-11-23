$2.49 EPS Expected for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) will announce earnings of $2.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.53. MSCI posted earnings of $1.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSCI will report full year earnings of $9.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.83 to $10.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.01 to $11.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MSCI.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $648.57.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total value of $1,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 53,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,009,134 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,346,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 320,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,727,000 after buying an additional 148,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MSCI by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,178,000 after buying an additional 133,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in MSCI by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,158,000 after buying an additional 124,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $4.16 on Thursday, hitting $632.74. The company had a trading volume of 17,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.45 and a beta of 0.95. MSCI has a 1 year low of $380.00 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $636.04 and a 200-day moving average of $581.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.42%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSCI (MSCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.