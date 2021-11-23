$2.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.50. Air Products and Chemicals posted earnings per share of $2.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full-year earnings of $10.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.28 to $11.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $12.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 1,679 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APD. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 80,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 434.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,241,000 after acquiring an additional 78,725 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 55.5% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 53.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 319,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,006,000 after acquiring an additional 110,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD stock traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $300.40. The company had a trading volume of 25,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.22. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

