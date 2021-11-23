$21.50 Million in Sales Expected for Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) to report sales of $21.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.01 million. Gaia reported sales of $18.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaia will report full-year sales of $80.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.75 million to $80.92 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $92.66 million, with estimates ranging from $92.30 million to $93.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.35 million. Gaia had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 2.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on GAIA shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $180.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.60. Gaia has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Gaia by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Gaia by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaia during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

