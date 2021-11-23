2,741 Shares in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSEX. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in Middlesex Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $111.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $67.09 and a 1 year high of $116.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16 and a beta of 0.35.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.46%.

In related news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $337,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $52,653.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,577 shares of company stock worth $805,802 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.