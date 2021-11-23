$280.88 Million in Sales Expected for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) will announce sales of $280.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $269.45 million and the highest is $296.62 million. Regency Centers reported sales of $258.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of REG stock opened at $73.77 on Tuesday. Regency Centers has a one year low of $43.49 and a one year high of $78.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.87 and its 200 day moving average is $67.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.05%.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $232,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,154 shares of company stock worth $6,948,943. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 14.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 82.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 14.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

