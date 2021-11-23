$3.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will announce sales of $3.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.08 billion. Tractor Supply posted sales of $2.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year sales of $12.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.60 billion to $12.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.38 billion to $13.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSCO. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.59.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $178,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,472 shares of company stock valued at $8,517,203 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $28,000. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $228.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.09. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $130.23 and a 52-week high of $232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

