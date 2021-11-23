3,090 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Purchased by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 20.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

In related news, Director John J. Donahoe acquired 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $1,999,227.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,800 shares of company stock worth $4,796,100 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $3.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.16. 362,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,910,253. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.40. The company has a market capitalization of $218.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

