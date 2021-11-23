$31.46 Million in Sales Expected for Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) will report sales of $31.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.20 million and the highest is $33.99 million. Ardmore Shipping reported sales of $21.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year sales of $107.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.30 million to $110.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $144.04 million, with estimates ranging from $138.58 million to $150.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ardmore Shipping.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 471.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,307,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,903,746 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,695,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 514,818 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 874,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 510,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.85. 170,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,363. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $5.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.80.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardmore Shipping (ASC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.