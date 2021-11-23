3,251 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Bought by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $553,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $750,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW stock opened at $329.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $340.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.62.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.65.

In other news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total transaction of $3,746,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,484 shares of company stock worth $4,382,419 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

