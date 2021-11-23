$35.48 Million in Sales Expected for Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to post sales of $35.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.85 million. Höegh LNG Partners reported sales of $36.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $140.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.17 million to $140.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $131.32 million, with estimates ranging from $122.28 million to $140.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 44.18% and a return on equity of 15.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HMLP. Barclays downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMLP. UBS Group AG increased its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HMLP traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,338. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $147.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.80%.

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

