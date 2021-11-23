35,174 Shares in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Purchased by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,174 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Toll Brothers by 274.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TOL. Citigroup lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.03.

TOL stock opened at $65.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.57. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.22 and a 1 year high of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.99.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.10%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

