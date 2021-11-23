360 Financial Inc. Purchases 202 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

360 Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of 360 Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31,221.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after buying an additional 958,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,449,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,506,000 after buying an additional 578,848 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $126,068,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.1% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 993,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,959,000 after buying an additional 391,897 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $321.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $306.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.20. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $236.05 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

