360 Financial Inc. Takes Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,752 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of PayPal by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,856,000 after purchasing an additional 929,438 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $189.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director John J. Donahoe bought 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,227.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,800 shares of company stock worth $4,796,100 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Truist dropped their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.