$39.07 Million in Sales Expected for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will post sales of $39.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.50 million and the lowest is $38.70 million. Old Second Bancorp posted sales of $32.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year sales of $135.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.30 million to $136.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $213.87 million, with estimates ranging from $212.80 million to $214.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $63,843.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hugh H. Mclean bought 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $34,714.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 147,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,668.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,497 shares of company stock worth $123,718 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the third quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 49,812.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSBC stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.51. 72,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,593. Old Second Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82. The stock has a market cap of $387.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

