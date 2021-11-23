4,300 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Acquired by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 29.8% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE DELL opened at $55.13 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $33.63 and a one year high of $57.54. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79.
In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $591,785.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $26,893,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,642 shares of company stock worth $43,205,901 over the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
DELL has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $126.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.82.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
