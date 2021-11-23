4,300 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Acquired by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 29.8% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DELL opened at $55.13 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $33.63 and a one year high of $57.54. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $591,785.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $26,893,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,642 shares of company stock worth $43,205,901 over the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DELL has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $126.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.82.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

