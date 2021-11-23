$48.15 Million in Sales Expected for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) will post $48.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.25 million to $49.80 million. UMH Properties reported sales of $42.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full-year sales of $187.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.71 million to $189.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $198.88 million, with estimates ranging from $191.10 million to $205.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 33.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Aegis boosted their price target on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

Shares of UMH stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.48. 1,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,275. UMH Properties has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 116.92%.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $45,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $243,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 259,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,314,413.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the second quarter worth $51,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the second quarter worth $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in UMH Properties by 1,234.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

