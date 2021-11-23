$513.17 Million in Sales Expected for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will post $513.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $511.00 million and the highest is $514.50 million. Littelfuse reported sales of $400.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 9,867 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $2,900,898.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 329 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.39, for a total transaction of $102,118.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,137 shares of company stock valued at $13,553,717 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

LFUS stock opened at $316.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.96 and a 200-day moving average of $272.01. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $231.63 and a 12-month high of $334.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

