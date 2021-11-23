5,214 Shares in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,255,000. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.6% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 24,243 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,005,000 after acquiring an additional 91,757 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $244,434.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $66.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.44. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12-month low of $60.26 and a 12-month high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.25.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 88.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.04) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSGE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.20.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

