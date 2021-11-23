$536.55 Million in Sales Expected for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will post $536.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $519.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $553.20 million. Helen of Troy reported sales of $637.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HELE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In other Helen of Troy news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Helen of Troy by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Helen of Troy by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $250.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.81. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $197.84 and a 52 week high of $265.97.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

