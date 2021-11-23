717 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Purchased by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,491,022,000 after acquiring an additional 77,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,056,174,000 after acquiring an additional 76,562 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 26.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,273,000 after acquiring an additional 317,451 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 54.5% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,510,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,627,000 after acquiring an additional 532,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,009,000 after acquiring an additional 52,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $7.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $654.38. 40,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $435.05 and a 12-month high of $673.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $586.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $607.12.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $677.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $685.42.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,307 shares of company stock valued at $14,050,923 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

