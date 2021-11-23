$8.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will post sales of $8.96 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.92 billion. Northrop Grumman reported sales of $10.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year sales of $35.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.84 billion to $36.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $37.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.78 billion to $37.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share.

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.15.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,912,139,000 after buying an additional 303,694 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,177,771,000 after buying an additional 123,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,743,803,000 after buying an additional 974,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $915,191,000 after buying an additional 88,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $733,486,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $2.34 on Friday, hitting $365.49. 18,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.19. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $408.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

