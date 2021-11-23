8,183 Shares in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,183 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,484,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,865,000 after purchasing an additional 29,869 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,276,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,086,000 after purchasing an additional 144,093 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,135,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,765,000 after purchasing an additional 52,205 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,245,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,344,000 after purchasing an additional 104,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,061,653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,688,000 after purchasing an additional 88,360 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.20. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $148.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.32 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 14.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.