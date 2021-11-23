9,280 Shares in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Purchased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Barclays by 197.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 354,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 235,377 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its stake in Barclays by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 673,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 90,379 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.
BCS stock opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Barclays from 230.00 to 245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Barclays from 240.00 to 250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Barclays to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from 170.00 to 180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from 180.00 to 190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.38.
Barclays Company Profile
Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.
