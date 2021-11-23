9,280 Shares in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Purchased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Barclays by 197.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 354,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 235,377 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its stake in Barclays by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 673,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 90,379 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

BCS stock opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 8.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Barclays from 230.00 to 245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Barclays from 240.00 to 250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Barclays to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from 170.00 to 180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from 180.00 to 190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.38.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

