A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 80,075 Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,075 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.15% of Primoris Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRIM. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 138.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the second quarter worth about $59,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 3,919.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 126.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

PRIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

PRIM traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $24.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Primoris Services Co. has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $41.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $913.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.62%.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Terry D. Mccallister bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.61 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,364.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.