ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Receives $36.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABB shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $35.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average of $35.10. The company has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ABB has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $38.03.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. ABB had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ABB will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in ABB by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

