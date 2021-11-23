Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,406 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.4% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $61,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $427,622,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 328.0% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,362,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $521,990,000 after buying an additional 3,343,066 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 261.2% during the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,214,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $488,620,000 after buying an additional 3,047,969 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $726,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,488,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,600 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

NYSE ABT traded down $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.74. 65,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,357,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.32 and a fifty-two week high of $131.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.59.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

In related news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $17,054,509.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $819,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,783 shares of company stock worth $23,066,012. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

