ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the October 14th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 13.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ACM Research stock opened at $93.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 67.04 and a beta of 0.55. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $60.84 and a 52-week high of $144.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.50.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ACM Research will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $470,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ACM Research by 1,669.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,427,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,885 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ACM Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,294,000. Green Court Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in ACM Research during the third quarter valued at $62,438,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,682,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in ACM Research by 417.7% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,079,000 after buying an additional 264,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACMR. Benchmark upgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.33.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

