Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Short Interest Update

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the October 14th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Shares of AELTF opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84. Adacel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10.

About Adacel Technologies

Adacel Technologies Ltd. develops and sells simulation and software applications and services. It operates through the following business segments: Systems and Services. The systems segment represents all sales of integrated software systems and products covering operational air traffic management as well as simulation and training applications.

