Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Position Increased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 26.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 513,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,549 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $23,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADNT. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Adient by 334.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Adient by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adient by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $366,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Adient from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Adient stock opened at $47.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $27.73 and a 1-year high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.41. Adient had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

