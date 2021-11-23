Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Upgraded by Societe Generale to Buy

Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AEDFF. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Aedifica in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aedifica in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aedifica in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of AEDFF stock opened at $146.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.00. Aedifica has a 52 week low of $121.35 and a 52 week high of $146.00.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

