Aeon Price Tops $0.52 on Major Exchanges (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aeon has a market capitalization of $8.18 million and $4,601.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000902 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.64 or 0.00409746 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000145 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

