Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to post earnings of $5.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.69 to $5.82. Affiliated Managers Group reported earnings per share of $4.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year earnings of $18.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.00 to $18.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $20.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.40 to $21.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMG shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.83.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.01 per share, for a total transaction of $316,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,783 shares in the company, valued at $29,039,551.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,700 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 213.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,016,000 after buying an additional 516,751 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 446.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 120,178 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,837,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 462.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,535,000 after purchasing an additional 100,849 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,681,000 after purchasing an additional 67,073 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMG stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $177.11. 3,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,564. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $85.92 and a one year high of $191.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.35%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

