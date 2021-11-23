Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Position Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 110.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,495,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $230,696,000 after acquiring an additional 40,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,389,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,238,000 after acquiring an additional 33,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 213.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,016,000 after acquiring an additional 516,751 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,185,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,855,000 after buying an additional 19,612 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.01 per share, for a total transaction of $316,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,039,551.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMG opened at $174.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.92 and a 52-week high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.35%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.83.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

