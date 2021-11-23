Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.02 EPS

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Afya had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Afya has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $28.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Afya stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AFYA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

About Afya

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

