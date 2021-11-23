Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC reduced its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABNB. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.16.

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,203 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $2,406,330.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,990,667.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,596 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.54, for a total transaction of $21,109,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 714,732 shares of company stock worth $125,494,693. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $181.73 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $115.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.42.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

