Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.220-$-0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.50 million-$14.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.47 million.

NASDAQ:AIRG traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.27. 202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,837. The company has a market cap of $93.58 million, a PE ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.11. Airgain has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $29.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.07.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AIRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Airgain from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airgain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered Airgain from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.60.

In other news, Director James K. Sims bought 9,701 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airgain stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.06% of Airgain worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

