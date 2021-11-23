Albert D Mason Inc. Raises Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico makes up approximately 1.2% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,854 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,317,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,837,000 after buying an additional 131,703 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 749,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,142,000 after buying an additional 282,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,137,000 after buying an additional 89,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 204,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,838,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

PAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.60.

NYSE PAC traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $126.56. The company had a trading volume of 549 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $98.07 and a 1 year high of $140.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.03 and a 200-day moving average of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $264.44 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 28.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $3.4886 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $1.92. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.67%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.