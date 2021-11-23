Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALFVY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $209.50.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock opened at $41.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.89. Alfa Laval AB has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

